LAST GOOD DEED - Supermacs and McDonalds Kilkenny help Local Credit Union in time of need

Before they closed their doors for the last time this week, Kilkenny City Supermacs and McDonalds at the Hebron Road roundabout, Kilkenny completed one final task.

Both restaurants kindly donated their antibacterial sprays and some hand sanitiser to St. Canice’s Credit Union.

As an essential service provider the credit union will remain open and are truly thankful for these acts of kindness as the well needed supplies will help to keep the service going for Kilkenny People.

The thankful staff at the credit union are looking forward to their taco fries and big macs when they return.