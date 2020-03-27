Kilkenny murder victim named as Anne Butler

The woman who was murdered in her home in Maudlin Street in Kilkenny City has been names as Anne Butler.

Ms Butler was the beloved mother of Elayne and is sadly missed by her loving daughter, mother Sheila, sisters Gerda, Margo, Paula and Miriam, brothers JJ and Michael, Elayne's partner Gavin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Anne's family can do so on www.rip.ie