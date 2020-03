Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the theft of batteries from a site in Maddoxtown.

The batteries, which are the property of Eir, were taken on March 23. Entry was gained to the site via a hole in the fence. Anyone who saw anything suspicious should contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.

A similar incident was reported to gardaí from a site in Threecastles earlier this month.