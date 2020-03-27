Canice’s Credit Union has got your back Kilkenny

Since 1964, St Canice’s Credit Union has been a rock in difficult times.

That community ethos continues today and its branches will remain open during the crisis.

It has put measures in place to continue to serve the community.

Social distancing and hand sanitising measures have been put in place in all branches, most notably on High Street, Kilkenny.

Claire Lawton CEO of St. Canice’s CU said the key message is for members to try to avoid coming into a branch if they can.

“Most transactions can be carried out over the phone or online and we encourage people to sign up to online banking via our website,” she said.

Claire paid homage to all staff in the credit union who were remaining calm under pressure, especially those at the frontline, who continue to deliver an excellent service .

This sentiment was echoed throughout the credit union community and on their social media and the credit union thanked the public for their goodwill and support.

“Staff would like to thank everyone in the community who has sent them well wishes and given them the big thumbs up via social media this week.

“All comments have been shared with staff and it really gave everyone a morale boost to feel the love on-line,” Claire said.

The credit union have given priority hours to members over the age of 65 on Thursday and Friday mornings between 9.45am and 10.45am.

Due to the virus, the High Street branch of St. Canice’s Credit Union will no longer open on Saturdays. For more updates go to the website.