Fuel Allowance should be extended to protect older people - Kilkenny councillor

A local councillor says the government Fuel Allowance needs to be extended to help people during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick is calling on the government to do what needs to be done to help older people who now find themselves confined to their homes as a result of the new restrictions on movement.

“As a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, older and vulnerable people have no other option but to stay indoors," he said.

"Many are fearful of being unable to meet additional heating costs that are being incurred. I am therefore calling on the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection to consider extending the Fuel Allowance for the duration of the crisis.

“Many older people are solely reliant on a State Pension and have no other source of income. Extending the Fuel Allowance would be of huge benefit and would absorb some of the additional costs currently being experienced by older people.

“It is essential that older people, who are particularly vulnerable to contracting Covid-19, are able to adequately heat their home. I hope she will look on my proposal favourably."