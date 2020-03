Gardaí are investigating an incident in Callan where a car was vandalised.

The car, a grey Seat Leon, was parked in the driveway of a house when the rear windscreen was smashed.

The incident occurred between 3pm and 7pm on Saturday.

Gardaí in Callan are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw something suspicious to contact them on (056) 7706630.