European Tour postpone Irish Open at Mount Juliet

The European Tour have confirmed the postponement of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

The Tour made the call today owing to the continuing threat posed by the spread of coronavirus.

The tournament, which was scheduled to be the European Tour’s second Rolex Series event of 2020, was to be held at the Kilkenny venue from May 28 to 31, with Major Champion Graeme McDowell as host.

"The decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and well-being as our absolute priority," said Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive. "Our thoughts are with everyone right now and we are all united in trying to fight the spread of the pandemic.

"With this in mind, we will continue to evaluate all aspects of our 2020 European Tour schedule, and discussions on the rescheduling of postponed events will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation."

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free, said: "We fully support the European Tour in their decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. The most important thing right now is the health and safety of all the players, the spectators, the sponsors and organisers, so it’s the right decision."

Graeme McDowell, tournament host, said: "As important as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is to all of us, everyone’s health is our only concern. My thoughts are with everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone keeps safe and well during these difficult times."