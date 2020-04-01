John and Betty celebrate their golden wedding anniversary

John and Betty Brophy were 50 years married on March 31, an incredible achievement marking half a century of love and family.

John Brophy from Spink met Betty Brophy (Buggy) from Timahoe at a dance in Ballyroan. In those days they frequented dance halls throughout the county and further afield whilst courting. They drove up and parked on O’Connell Street to get an engagement ring at Lawrence’s Jewellers, on O’Connell Street. When they returned home to announce their engagement, they learned that Granny (John’s mum) had been to the same jewellers to get engaged.

Getting married on Easter Monday or Easter Tuesday was common at the time due to the restrictions of weddings and dances throughout lent. Locally many other couples they knew got married on the same day. After the wedding Betty moved to Spink and became a farmer’s wife, which was a big change from working as a clerk in Portlaoise. They went on to have five children, four boys and a girl and have since gained four daughters-in-laws, a son-in-law and ten grandchildren.

Many plans were put in place for the jubilee wedding celebrations – with all the family returning home to celebrate together, their son Declan and wife Mags being the furthest away in Chicago. A meal followed by a shindig in Headens of Spink with plenty of music, as John and Betty love their music. Instead they will be cocooned together on the hill and we will be virtually toasting with them from around the world to celebrate this very special occasion, with a feelings of deepest gratitude, appreciation, admiration, and love.