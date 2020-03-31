Fears that Covid-19 will cause rise in domestic violence in Kilkenny

Strict restrictions forcing the vast majority of people to stay at home to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic may lead to a rise in domestic violence.

Lisa Morris, Manager of Amber Kilkenny Women's Refuge said that life under the Covid-19 restrictions is a dream for any abuser.

“For any perpretrator of domestic violence this scenario is a dream come true. They have complete control over their partner as this can result in serious harm to women and children who live with domestic violence.”

The self-contained units at the women’s refuge in Kilkenny City are full and the communal spaces are not in use due to the coronavirus.

“Our services are still available. We would urge women to contact us on our helpline on 1850 42 42 44 or to email us at info@amberswomens

refuge.ie

“If anyone fears for their safety they should also contact the gardaí on 999 or 112.

“Every though we are all being advised to stay at home where there is domestic violence it needs to be reported.”