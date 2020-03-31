Huge investment in future by Carrolls

Major boost for south Kilkenny

Carroll's of Knocktopher get planning for major development

Sean Keane

Sean Keane

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Carroll's Centra and Emo filling station Knocktopher Kilkenny will be demolished and replaced with something even better

Padraic Carroll is about to make a major investment in south Kilkenny. He has received planning permission for a new supermarket, filling station and two retail units in the centre of Knocktpher. It will entail the phased demolition of the existing supermarket and the demolition of the existing canopy over the fuel pumps.

The new supermarket will boast a convenience shop with off-licence, stores area, staff facilities, public toilets, internal seating area, solid fuel store, plant and bin storage area to the rear of the new building.

The plan includes two adjoining commercial units with separate entrances; a new canopy over the fuel pumps; a new automatic roller car wash  and re-alignment of the boundary and vehicular entrance to the existing hotel car park on the southern corner of the site