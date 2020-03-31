Major boost for south Kilkenny

Padraic Carroll is about to make a major investment in south Kilkenny. He has received planning permission for a new supermarket, filling station and two retail units in the centre of Knocktpher. It will entail the phased demolition of the existing supermarket and the demolition of the existing canopy over the fuel pumps.

The new supermarket will boast a convenience shop with off-licence, stores area, staff facilities, public toilets, internal seating area, solid fuel store, plant and bin storage area to the rear of the new building.

The plan includes two adjoining commercial units with separate entrances; a new canopy over the fuel pumps; a new automatic roller car wash and re-alignment of the boundary and vehicular entrance to the existing hotel car park on the southern corner of the site