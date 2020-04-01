Kilkenny TD urges farmers to contact new Covid-19 telephone helpline

A new telephone helpline has been set up to assist farmers with their queries in relation to current Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Local Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan is urging any farmers with queries to get in touch now. The helpline was set up by Minster for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

“My Department is fully engaged with the whole of Government response to Covid-19," said Minister Creed.

"I have now put in place a dedicated helpline for farmers to seek advice on the practical queries that they may have as they continue to fulfil their essential role in maintaining the food supply chain. This helpline aims to assist farmers in addressing the challenges they may face on a day to day basis.”

The information line phone number is 076 1064468 and will be open from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday.

In addition, the Department has also published a set of Frequently Asked Questions on the Coronavirus /COVID 19 section of the Department’s website at https://www.agriculture.gov. ie/customerservice/ coronaviruscovid-19/