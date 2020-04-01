Kilkenny's Seanad-hopeful Joe Malone waits on news from the count

Kilkenny's sole Seanad-hopeful Joe Malone must wait until Friday to learn if he will take a seat in the Upper House.

The local Fianna Fail councillor and former Mayor of Kilkenny is contesting for the administrative panel, which is the last one is decided. It will be 11.30am on Friday before counting is under way in Dublin Castle, and it could run on late.

Those seeking election have been told to stay away from the count due to Covid-19 restrictions. In any case, says Cllr Malone, it would obviously be well outside the 2km radius of permitted travel.

Counting on the other panels is well under way, with some results already in. Yesterday, Former Carlow-Kilkenny TD Pat Deering missed out on a seat in the Upper House. He was running for the Agricultural Panel.