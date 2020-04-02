After 15 days with no rain, Kilkenny is officially experiencing a drought

Kilkenny is officially experiencing a drought, with no rainfall here for the past 15 days, according to Niall Dollard of kilkennyweather.com.

March was drier than normal, with no rain since St Patrick's Day - making it the driest March since 2016. Meteorologically, absolute drought entails 15 days with less than 0.2mm each day.

Whatever about the pubs, it's an official meteorological drought now. No rain for the past 15 days. pic.twitter.com/UQaa6RmEHW — Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) April 2, 2020

Kilkenny Weather is forecasting it to turn milder tomorrow (Friday), followed by some sunny spells and cloud on Saturday. Enjoy it while it lasts though: There's likely to be "a bit of a change then on Sunday with some showery rain expected".