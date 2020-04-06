Kilkenny LEADER Partnership seeking applications under €1.5 million fund

Kilkenny LEADER Partnership has €1.5 million available to support community groups and businesses employing up to 150 people and is anxious to hear from qualifying groups or individuals now.

CEO, Declan Rice, says they’re particularly interested in hearing from food businesses in the county who can prove they have a market and can generate further employment within the region.

“These are very uncertain times. But there will be a tomorrow. This will pass," said Mr Rice.

"We want to ensure that communities and businesses have a bright and strong future in Kilkenny when we emerge from the current lockdown. We have over €1.5 million available to support qualifying submissions and we’re anxious to invest it for the benefit of Kilkenny and our communities.

“We want to hear from community groups and from small businesses and by small businesses, we mean any business that employs up to 150 people. There’s also a national fund of €15 million for food projects and given Kilkenny’s strong food tradition, we are really anxious to support local start-ups or established food enterprises that may be able to benefit.

“While our offices are closed, our team is working away on a whole series of projects and initiatives – some of them pre-planned, others tailored to support people in these uncertain times. We’re conscious that people have time on their hands at the moment to reflect on their future business pathway and on supports that are needed in and for their communities.

“We want to engage with them, see if we can help, see if we can work together to provide for a more inclusive, sustainable Kilkenny. Anyone interested should email us on eoi@cklp.ie or have a look on our website and download an expression of interest form on our website,” he said.

Qualifying groups or businesses include community groups, non-profits with a community benefit involved in a whole range of sectors, including food, tourism, environment, renewables and more. Supports are very generous and extend up to 50% for eligible costs for business and go up to 75% of the capital cost of community projects.

Among the many groups, initiatives and projects supported by Kilkenny LEADER Partnership over the years are the Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, now a major venue in Kilkenny and massive source of community pride. KLP also supported the Thomastown River Trust, a project which has been a huge recreational boost not just to Thomastown but to surrounding parishes.