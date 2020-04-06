Kilkenny TD: Bereavement supports need to be resourced during pandemic

Local TD Malcolm Noonan has said that bereavement support and other community-based mental health services are in need of financial support due to the ‘drying up of fundraising opportunities’.

Speaking in the Dáil during a debate on the Coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Noonan highlighted the fact that many families losing loved ones to either the pandemic or other causes of death were being denied the ability to grieve or celebrate their life due to necessary restrictions on funeral ceremonies.

"It is widely held that culturally, the Irish means of saying goodbye to a loved one is the most empathetic in the world," said Deputy Noonan.

"Not having a proper funeral, can delay the grieving process and that is where bereavement support services are vital to help people, families and children deal with loss and grief."

The Green Party TD and Community Development Spokesperson appealed to Minister Harris to ensure that bereavement support, counselling, suicide prevention and community based mental health services are supported financially to maintain the service they offer to the community at a time when people and communities need them most.

"The response to the health crisis by the State has been immense but we cannot forget that the impact on our collective psyche will be long lasting and leave a deep scar. It is important that our collective mental health is taken care of too; being able to grieve is a healing process and many will be grateful for bereavement support to help them on their journey. State support for such services needs to be ring-fenced from emergency funds," he said.