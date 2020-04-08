New online hub to provide information on funerals and grieving during Covid-19

The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) has today announced the launch of a new Care and Inform online hub to provide accurate information around funerals and grieving during the Covid-19 crisis.

The online resource available at hospicefoundation.ie provid es reliable and up to date information in the areas of end-of-life and bereavement care in these exceptional times. The hub is line with HSE and Government guidance practices and will be continually updated. Currently people cannot gather in one location in large groups for funerals, while people also can’t receive the company of people who wish to extend their condolences.

The IHF Care and Inform hub resource includes information on:

Planning funerals in exceptional times;

Advice for the immediate family on arranging funerals (both Covid-19 and non Covid-19);

Ideas for wider friends and family who would in normal circumstances have supported them by attending funerals or wakes on how they can support them and show that they care;

Grieving in exceptional times;

Acknowledging and coping with grief of a Covid-19 death;

Supporting individuals who are grieving during this period of physical isolation. In the case of COVID-19 deaths this will address some of the particular aspects including not being able to be with a loved one while they were dying, and the impact of measures taken to avoid infection;

Resources on how friends and family can help people who are grieving – this also includes specific resources for supporting children and young people;

Thinking ahead.

This health crisis has increased the number of conversations in Irish society about death, dying and bereavement. The IHF Care and Inform hub provides the information needed for realistic and informed conversations and provides people with resources to think ahead should they wish to do so.

“This is a very overwhelming and upsetting time for us all, but for those facing death and grieving it is particularly difficult," said CEO of the Irish Hospice Foundation Sharon Foley.

The Covid-19 restrictions on physical distancing and cocooning mean our traditional ways of grieving and showing our respects are no longer possible. We hope this new information hub will provide clear information for people so they can support themselves and others as we try and find new ways to navigate grief and loss in this extremely uncertain time .”

The IHF is also developing a bereavement telephone helpline. This has been developed in conjunction with the HSE and it will be live in two weeks (by Tuesday April 21) Contact telephone numbers and hours of operation will follow.