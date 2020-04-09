Goodwill on display in Kilkenny as gardaí roll out Operation Fanacht

Operation Fanacht got under way across the country yesterday, with the aim of deterring non-essential travel over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The majority of the public here are showing cooperation and goodwill so far. In Kilkenny City, Garda Kelly and Garda Lawlor listened to some ballads - courtesy of two entertainers from the same household - on their patrol in Millenium Court.

Meanwhile, in Templemartin, Garda Lawlor had a pleasant surprise at a checkpoint when Nicky O' Shaughnessy handed him a box of chocolates, and another for his colleagues in the ambulance service.

"The good humour of people in these trying times is an inspiration," gardaí posted on social media.

However, it's not all going the right way. In Mullinavat, a vehicle was earlier seized for having no tax or valid NCT, which were expired since 2019. Three men who were found not to be complying with government restrictions on physical distancing were all returned to their homes.

Gardaí are reminding people to remain within 2km of their home for exercise and don't travel unless absolutely necessary. #StayAtHomeStaySafe