82% fall in visits to Coillte forest in Kilkenny since enhanced restrictions put in place

Coillte has thanked the Kilkenny public for observing Covid-19 guidelines as a significant decrease in footfall has been recorded at Coillte’s recreational forests since the Government introduced enhanced restrictions.

Coillte compared the number of visitors to its 23 recreational forests nationally in the full week prior to the introduction of the enhanced restrictions (March 21st to March 27th) to the number of visitors in the full week following the introduction (March 28th to April 3rd). The figures showed that in County Kilkenny there was an 82% reduction in the number of visitors after the enhanced restrictions came into place.

Approximately 380 people visited Coillte’s recreational forest at Coill an Fhailtaigh between March 28 and April 3 compared to over 2,100 recorded the previous week. That is an overall reduction of 82% with Portumna Forest Park in Galway, the Devils Glen in Wicklow and Ards Forest Park in Donegal seeing reductions in visitor numbers of 99%.

Coillte forest car parks remain closed. However, Coillte forests are open for those who live within 2 kilometres of their home in accordance with Government guidelines.