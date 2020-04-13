Gardaí stop tractor and discover that the vehicle hadn't been taxed in over 5,000 days
Garda checkpoint
Gardaí stopped a tractor recently and discovered that the vehicle hadn't been taxed in over 5,000 days.
Gardaí said: "Make hay when the sun shines...but make sure your vehicle is taxed."
The tractor was stopped recently by members of the roads policing in Newtownmountkennedy in Wicklow when they made the shocking discovery.
Make hay when the sun shines...but make sure your vehicle is taxed.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 10, 2020
This tractor was stopped recently by roads policing in Newtownmountkennedy and they discovered that this vehicle hadn't been taxed in over 5000 days. pic.twitter.com/2GYOuR2lAC
