Good Shepherd is here for Kilkenny in this time of crisis

Kilkenny’s Good Shepherd Centre is open and ready to help anyone in need of emergency accommodation or housing support during this crisis.

There has been a notable increase in phone calls to the centre in recent days. General Manager of the Good Shepherd Centre Noel Sherry is thankful to have no confirmed cases.

“We did a lot of work in the weeks prior to getting as many people out as we could,” he says.

The centre is putting in place a number of units for people to self-isolate for the recommended period as they present, to ensure the current residents are unaffected. Despite one or two internet rumours, there have been no confirmed cases in the vital local centre — an impressive feat in itself; it is the result of thoughtful effort and cooperation between staff and service users. There are regular meetings about social distancing, hygiene etiquette, and simply to have a forum for mutual support.

“The longer we keep it outside the better,” he says. “It is something the residents and the staff are finding very challenging. Some staff have young families, and there’s a dedication to what you do, and service users are stuck in a place that could potentially be a cluster. So, we really are working together. I’ve been humbled by how supportive everyone has been.”

The Good Shepherd also continues to buy properties in a bid to get people homed and back into the community, and as of last Friday, has up to 140 such properties. Noel says 21 of these are short-term properties for people who need support before accessing longer-term places, and there are 20 emergency beds catering for all. Concerns for the post-coronavirus future remain, however.

“I welcome the government moratorium on evictions, but it is three months,” says Noel.

“When that is up, that’s when we will see a real fallout. We don’t need to see further challenges in health and housing. Any economic recovery needs to take that into account. There needs to be rent controls and measures to protect tenancies.”

Most importantly, says Noel, is that the emergency accommodation is still able to help and support people.

“We are still accessible,” he confirms. “We will continue to provide emergency accommodation to people in crisis, or to those with a housing support need long-term.”

When the Good Shepherd started out, the initial focus was to give men emergency accommodation. But the service has diversified to also provide emergency housing for women and families.

Beyond the immediate effects of the virus, the economic and social impacts can be severe. People can suddenly lose their home, their job, their sense of purpose. A family situation that could be coped with during different times is now untenable.

You can contact the Good Shepherd on 056- 772 2566 or contact Kilkenny’s Covid-19 Community Response forum helpline on 1800 -500000.