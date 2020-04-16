Youth quizzed as gardaí seize €2,000 worth of drugs in Kilkenny City

A 16-year-old has been questioned in relation to the seizure of a quantity of cannabis in the Waterford Road area of Kilkenny.

Around €2,000 worth of the substance and a scales was seized by gardaí. The incident happened on Monday, April 13. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Separately, a short time later in the same area, other gardaí stopped a person acting suspiciously and found €420 worth of cannabis.