Amber receives €8,000 donation from Kilkenny People of the Year Awards

Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge is this week receiving an €8,000 boost as the proceeds of a gala event held to honour the voluntary efforts of the people of the city and county are shared.

The proceeds of the 23rd annual Kilkenny People of the Year Awards which honour and recognise local heroes who do Trojan work in their communities are this week making their way into the charity’s account.

Event chairman, Rory Williams, paid tribute to everyone who supported the gala event. “This is very much a team effort and an example of the entire Kilkenny community working together for a fantastic cause.

“We are incredibly thankful to the various commercial entities, the sponsors, large and small; the government agencies, local organisations, local media and more who came together for this fantastic celebration. Each year the money raised locally is invested locally and this year, Amber Women’s Refuge are again the beneficiaries of our joint effort.

“It’s the second year in a row that we’re supporting Amber. Our multi-year agreements with local charities give them a degree of certainty and continuity in what is a difficult sector, particularly at the present time. We’re a little later than normal handing over the proceeds of our gala event but these are anything but normal times,” Mr Williams said.

This year’s overall winner of the Kilkenny People of the Year Awards was John Houlihan. He raised over €250,000 for Temple Street children's hospital.

The other winners announced at the gala event at The Newpark Hotel were Advocacy - John Needs Pembro Support Group; Volunteerism - John Houlihan; Sport and Youth Development - O’Loughlin Gaels Juvenile Club; Community Rejuvenation - Windgap Community Development Group; Heritage - Captain Larry Scallan; Community Arts - Asylum Productions; Social Support - Team Aspect; Agri Tourism - Ballyfoyle Agricultural Show and the Hall of Fame winner was the renowned playwright and novelist, Thomas Kilroy.