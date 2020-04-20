Watch: Staff from Kilkenny primary school say a big hello to students they miss

The staff of St John of God Primary School in Kilkenny have sent a lovely video message to their students who they are missing dearly as a result of the ongoing closures as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

With the Easter break now over, in any normal year, the girls would be returning to their classrooms. Instead, things must continue online for now - but many are feeling the strain. In their video, the staff say hello the students and urge them to stay safe and stay at home.

"We are missing the girls. We are missing our work colleagues. We are missing the hustle and bustle of school life," says the post.

"But we can do this. We have to stay strong. It won’t be forever!"

"Thanks to Ms Hoyne who put this montage together. Bain taitneamh as!"

The video has been shared almost 60 times already and featured on Ireland AM!

What a nice idea.