Kyteler's Inn to offer takeaways from Thursday

Kyteler's Inn, one of the oldest premises a in the country and a gem in Kilkenny's medieval history, is reopening this Thursday April 30 for take away only.

Once home to notorious witch Dame Alice, they will open for takeaway food on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12noon to 4pm each day.

It will be collection only from the Market Yard entrance of the premises.

Further details on 056-7721064