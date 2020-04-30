A little taste of Kilkenny's rich history from the comfort of home

Kilkenny County Council Library Service have developed a series of short online audio talks/podcasts to give people confined at home a taste of Kilkenny City and county’s rich history and heritage.

The talks posted weekly are researched and hosted by library staff. This new initiative is to give listeners a flavour of the resources held by the Kilkenny County Council Local Studies Department.

Each talk or talks will be thematically based either on a noted Kilkenny family, place or event. Themes already covered include Woodstock House and Estate, the Cuffes of Desart, Kilkenny City in the early 20th Century and the Spanish Flu in Kilkenny.

These will be available to all, through www.kilkennylibrary.ie and social media platforms.

“We hope these talks will allow us to bring some of the riches and variety of our Local Studies’ Collections into people’s homes across Kilkenny,” says executive lbrarian, Declan Maculey.

“These short talks are designed as tasters to encourage greater curiosity in our local history and heritage here in Kilkenny.”