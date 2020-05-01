Application for new prefab classroom and special ed room at Kilkenny school

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

County hall

Planning department on first floor of County Hall

The Board of Management of St John’s Junior School has sought planning permission for a new temporary prefab building at the Michael Street school.

It will include a new classroom and a new special education needs classroom and associated facilities

The application also includes for the provision of a canopy walkway structure to link the prefab to the main school building, and the removal of an existing prefab building.