Application for new prefab classroom and special ed room at Kilkenny school
The Board of Management of St John’s Junior School has sought planning permission for a new temporary prefab building at the Michael Street school.
It will include a new classroom and a new special education needs classroom and associated facilities
The application also includes for the provision of a canopy walkway structure to link the prefab to the main school building, and the removal of an existing prefab building.
