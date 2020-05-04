Resources available to those isolating with long term health conditions

At this time of COVID-19 related restrictions, the HSE in the South East is reminding those living at home and managing their own long term health condition that resources are available to them.

People living with a long-term health condition may be more at risk of serious illness if they get coronavirus and need to take extra care to protect themselves. It is also really important that they also continue to manage their long-term health condition at this time. A long term health condition is any that lasts longer than six months and that can be managed but not cured. Examples include Asthma, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Conditions and Stroke.

A leaflet produced by the HSE provides practical and clear information to support people to manage their long-term health condition and to stay well.

You can click here for more information

Each key message is supported by a helpful tip and signposts to other resources available at this time. This resource was developed by the National Self-management Support Co-ordinator Team and approved by the National Clinical Care Programmes for Diabetes, Respiratory and Heart Failure.

Self Management Support Co-ordinator for Chronic Conditions for South East Community Healthcare Kate O’ Connor says:

“A lot has changed over the last few weeks and it can be hard for someone living with a long-term health condition to know where to look for support and advice. We put together this leaflet to help people to continue to look after their long term health condition and to remind them that support is still available. Right now it is more important than ever that people seek help early if their condition worsens. GPs are still there for all who need them”

“The key messages to looking after your long term health condition are:

· Continue to monitor your long-term health condition

· Continue to take your medications

· Mind your mental health

· Eat well

· Keep active

· Stop smoking

· Reduce alcohol intake

“We would also remind people that the five local authorities in the South East have set up a COVID-19 Community Call service in their areas. The Community Call service has a phone line available 7 days a week. The phone line is for high risk people or those asked to cocoon. You can ring the phone line to get help with deliveries of shopping, food, medicine and fuel. The local authority Community Response Forum help lines in the South East are”:

· Co. Carlow (1800) 814 300

· Co. Kilkenny (1800) 500 000

· South Tipperary (0761) 065 000

· Waterford City and County (1800) 250 185

· Co. Wexford (053) 919 6000