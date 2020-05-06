On your bike! Kilkenny company gets behind coronavirus battle

A Kilkenny cycling company is gearing up to play its part in the battle against Covid-19.

With Ireland adopting greater safety measures as the country comes out of lockdown, VeloRevolution have launched resuable face masks to help slow the coronavirus spread while keeping medical grade supplies for those on the frontline.

However, the company will also use their new product to help those frontline workers. When people buy a mask, VeloRevolution will donate another to a key worker. A not-for profit venture, with every purchase made the company will cover the supply and shipping of a second mask to key workers.

"As the current pandemic spreads, in addition to producing cycling and triathlon items, VeloRevolution also has switched to face mask production for our clients," the company said. "Seeing the shortage of protective equipment for medical workers, we thought we could help the situation and in doing so help our customers.

"Using our experience from high performance technical apparel, the mask is designed to sit comfortably over the face with a large coverage area to provide an effective barrier," they continued.

"We will produce masks in male, female and for kids sizings. The super-soft fabric is breathable, machine washable and constructed in two layers to allow the insertion of replaceable filters for added protection. Of course, you can also wear these on the bike."

The masks, which are already in production, are available to pre-order here. They will be shipped on May 25.