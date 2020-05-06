Compliance remained high with Operation Fanacht - Kilkenny gardaí

Operation Fanacht saw high levels of compliance from the citizens of Kilkenny during the bank holiday weekend.

“It is apparent that Kilkenny people are staying the course and are putting their personal and public health first,” Superintendent Derek Hughes said.

“I would like to thank the people of Kilkenny for their co-operation and assure them that An Garda Síochána will continue to support communities and protect property in the coming weeks as we enter a new phase of dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.”