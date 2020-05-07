Kilkenny B&B Butler Court opens up with rooms now available to work from

One of Kilkenny’s leading bed and breakfasts, Butler Court, may be heading in a new and innovative direction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The owners of the premises on Patrick Street, John and Yvonne Dalton, have seen bookings collapse - just as in the entire, global hospitality sector. However, they hope to buck the trend affecting their industry by renting their self contained, ensuite rooms to firms and workers as offices.

“We have 10 rooms, all with wifi and en suite,” said John. “Up to three desks can fit in there and of course we will ensure everything is done to highest standard, both safety wise and technically.”

Switch

It’s an interesting switch, but one that makes perfect sense as the world stands now.

The rooms all open on to a courtyard, and offer a discreet, quiet working environment for firms who will now struggle to implement social distancing requirements in open plan offices.

Also, for those who don’t have either the room, or the broadband in their homes particularly in rural areas, and in the past would have faced lengthy commutes, having the chance of now working at home or closer to it would be a very tempting proposition.

The accommodation industry, along with the airline industry, has literally ground to a halt globally.

‘Keep going’

“We have to keep our business going,” said John. “We trade on our accommodation and this is just another form of it. The way of working has changed, you don’t want people packed in like sardines any more - people need space now more than ever.”

Check out their website here