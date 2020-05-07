Credit Unions - most trusted organisation in Ireland according to latest study

St Canice's Credit Union have just announced that local credit unions have topped the Ireland Reptrak®️ 2020 study as the most reputable and highly regarded organisation in Ireland!

This study, undertaken by the The Reputations Agency delves into the perceptions of the public and measures levels of trust, admiration, respect and esteem they have for 100 organisations in Ireland. As a trusted cornerstone in local communities, now more than ever, credit unions understand just how much the little things make a difference #ImagineMore #LittleThings