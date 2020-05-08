Kilkenny Federation ICA sews scrubs for local nursing home

Kilkenny Federation ICA has handed over medical scrubs - sewn by women in Kilkenny - to St Joseph’s Nursing Home, the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank.

It arises from an initiative started by Sinead Lawlor a Dublin based Costume Designer. The Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) came on board and also put up some money.

The material was purchased by donations to the Sew Scrubs for Ireland gofundme page, and the ICA. The scrubs were cut out by a tailor in Wexford liasing with Frances Wyse of Wexford.

The ICA ladies along with many willing ladies from Kilkenny provided their skills to sew finished scrubs to be donated locally.

"Many thanks to the numerous ladies who offered me their services," said Geraldine Holden, co-ordinator of Kilkenny Federation ICA.