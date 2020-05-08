Record observations and stories about heritage on your daily 5km walks

Have you noticed that you're observing more about your local area at the moment? Bird song, wildflowers, an old gate or a ruin - things you might have been too busy to pay much attention to before?

If so, Kilkenny County Council and local radio station KCLR would like to hear from you. They're inviting members of the public to record a two-minute piece about observations and stories of the ordinary and the remarkable heritage you see in your area on your daily 5km walks.

Simply use your phone to record yourself as you tell a story about your area and email it to kclrlive@kclr96fm.com or whatsapp it to 083-3069696.

This series will run each weekday morning on KCLR Live for the month of May. It is a joint initiative of the Heritage Office of Kilkenny County Council and KCLR, and is funded by Creative Ireland. It's part of the Kilkenny County Council's programme to support the wellbeing of the people of Kilkenny during Covid-19.