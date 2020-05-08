BREAKING: Kilkenny Arts Festival 'will not take place as originally planned'

Kilkenny Arts Festival has this afterrnoon confirmed that the 2020 festival, due to run from 6-16 August, will not take place as originally planned this year.

“We are so disappointed to announce that Kilkenny Arts Festival, as we know and love it, will not happen in its 47th year this summer," said Festival Director Olga Barry said in a statement on behalf of the Board and team at Kilkenny Art Festival.

"Kilkenny Arts Festival has always been about the remarkable combination and warmth of artists and audiences coming together in our gorgeous city. While we continue to work with our wonderful artists and partners in devising new ways to bring the arts into all our lives in these challenging times, we are particularly looking forward to the future when we can all be together again, in summertime in the Marble City.”

The decision follows consultation of the Government's roadmap for reopening society and business, and ongoing consultation with artists and partners. The health and safety of audiences, artists, volunteers and Kilkenny citizens, remains the top priority and all activity will be within Government guidelines.

In its statement, KAF said that artists have always been and continue to be, at the heart of Kilkenny Arts Festival. The Festival is committed to continue supporting artists during this time and plans are underway for the Festival to present number of events this year, in different ways.

"Kilkenny Arts Festival is only able to continue supporting artists due to the support it itself receives from funders, and is particularly grateful to its principal funders, the Arts Council and Kilkenny County Council as well as Fáilte Ireland for their ongoing engagement and support," it said.

"The Festival would like to sincerely thank all our sponsors, the local business community, volunteers, friends and audiences for their continued support and commitment at this challenging time."

Details of events will be announced in due course.