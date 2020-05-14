Have a say as design process begins on Ballyhale Flood Relief Scheme

The design process for the Flood Relief Scheme for Ballyhale is now under way.

Kilkenny County Council, in partnership with the Office of Public Works, is encouraging members of the public, businesses, community groups and organisations affected by the scheme to get involved and have their say on the implementation of a sustainable Flood Relief Scheme.

DFBL Consulting Engineers signed contract documents in March 2020 with Kilkenny County Council for the scheme and the appointment of Consultants is a milestone for the village and the first step towards the protection of communities and businesses.

This scheme is part of the €1 billion national fund announced by the Government in May 2018 for flood relief schemes throughout the country.

The consultation process will be open for a four-week period up to Thursday, June 11.

Plans and drawings are available for viewing on the council’s public consultation Portal at kilkenny.ie where people can also submit views and comments on the draft documents.

An information brochure containing details of plans and drawings on the scheme is available on the council’s website at kilkennycoco.ie and submissions can also be made to a dedicated email address at ballyhalefrs@kilkennycoco.ie

You can make your submission by post to Emir Slattery, Flood Relief Capital Office, The Lodge, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny.

“I welcome the advancement of the Ballyhale Flood Relief Scheme and the next stage of the project involving Public Consultation and Engagement," says Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere.

"I encourage everyone to engage with the process so that the end result will be a successful project that will benefit Ballyhale and the surrounding area for years to come.”