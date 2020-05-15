Calling all Kilkenny kids! It's time to get creative with the Butler Gallery!

Pencils, paints, crayons and markers at the ready - Butler Gallery is calling on the young people of Kilkenny to put a little colour into their life!

As part of National Drawing Day, the Gallery has announced a colouring competition for children aged five to 12 years old. The competition will be based on imaginative and creative colouring of The Thosel by Paul Henry, a significant work from the Butler Gallery collection.

There are two categories for entry: children aged 5 to 7 and 8 to 12. Each category will have one winner, chosen by an expert judging panel. Each winner will each receive a prize of children's art materials worth €50.

Paul Henry's painting, The Tholsel, was one of the first artworks donated to the collection of Kilkenny Art Gallery Society in 1943, now Butler Gallery. It is a rare example of an urban scene by an artist most well-known for his depictions of rural and isolated scenes in the West of Ireland.

More than 80 years since this painting was created, it depicts a view of Kilkenny from the river, that will be the new view from Butler Gallery when it is relocated to Evans’ Home on Johns Quay in Summer 2020.

Work is ongoing at the Gallery, unpacking a magnificent permanent collection which has spent over four decades in storage.

The Gallery will increase the art and learning opportunities available in the south-east, while also bringing an architecturally significant building back to life for everyone to enjoy.

HOW TO ENTER

Download the colouring page The Tholsel from the Butler Gallery website by clicking on the link here

Use your imagination to create a vivid personal interpretation of this Kilkenny painting.

Download the accompanying application form and fill in. Please read the Terms and Conditions.

Take a photo or scan your colouring and send it, with the application form, to frontdesk@butlergallery.com with the title Colouring Competition by 5pm, on May 31. Make sure the quality of the image is very clear.

Winners will be announced on June 12 by an expert judging panel.