WATCH: 'Absolute disgrace' - vandals snap young trees in half in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident of vandalism at Lintown Court in which dozens of young trees were broken off at their posts.

Local councillor Eugene McGuinness says that what happened is a complete disgrace, and has appealed for people to contact him or the gardaí.

“About 30 young trees have been snapped in half,” he told the Kilkenny People.

“It must have taken some time to walk up here and snap all of these trees in half. It is an absolute disgrace. I have reported it to gardaí.”

Gardaí confirmed they arrived at the scene shortly before 9.30am on Saturday morning to find trees in the green area had been damaged. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardaí on 056-777 5000.