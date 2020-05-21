Gardaí set to launch 24-hour 'Slow Down' major road safety operation

Gardaí will conduct a national speed enforcement operation 'Slow Down', supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, for a 24-hour period from tomorrow into Saturday.

It will get under way at 7am tomorrow (Friday) morning, with high visibilty speed detections zones across the country. The aim of 'Slow Down day' is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Despite reduced vehicular traffic during Covid-19 restrictions, more road deaths recorded so far this year compared to last year (56 deaths, up five).



"Despite reduced volumes of traffic on our roads the levels of speed has increased," says Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, Roads Policing Bureau.

"While the vast majority of drivers drive safely within the speed limits, and it is most welcome, there still remain those who continue to drive at excessive speeds. We will maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users."

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in 1322 speed enforcement zones.

"Even though traffic volumes have reduced, the need for drivers to slow down has never been greater," says John Caulfield, Interim CEO, Road Safety Authority.

"Anyone out driving will probably encounter large numbers of people out walking, jogging and cycling within five kilometres of their homes. Vulnerable road users will probably need to social distance too when sharing the road. This means that drivers really need to be alert to their presence.

"Care also needs to be taken by pedestrians, to ensure their safety, by using a footpath. Where there is none, they need to walk as near as possible to the right-hand side of the road facing oncoming traffic. But regardless of who is at fault, the speed at which the collision occurs determines the severity of that crash. For example, if a pedestrian or cyclist is hit at 60km/h they only have a 10% chance of survival, but if hit at 30km/h they have a 90% chance of surviving. By slowing down a driver will have more time and space to react to any potential hazard on the road. It also increases the likelihood of surviving a crash."