Weather warning issued for Kilkenny as high winds approach this evening
Met Eireann has issued an advisory
Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Wind Warning for strong winds
A moderate advisory warning has been issued for Kilkenny from this evening (Thursday) from 5pm.
The alert message from Met Eireann says that unseasonably windy weather is expected during the period. Given the time of year, there is potential for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement of unsecured outdoor items.
The severity level is Yellow, and it is valid from 5pm today until 5pm on Saturday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on