Weather warning issued for Kilkenny as high winds approach this evening

Met Eireann has issued an advisory

A moderate advisory warning has been issued for Kilkenny from this evening (Thursday) from 5pm.

The alert message from Met Eireann says that unseasonably windy weather is expected during the period. Given the time of year, there is potential for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement of unsecured outdoor items.

The severity level is Yellow, and it is valid from 5pm today until 5pm on Saturday.