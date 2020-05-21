Revealed! Where is the Most Missed Pub in Kilkenny city and county?

You voted in your thousands and now we can reveal the pubs our readers voted as the Most Missed Pub in Kilkenny City and in the county.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to click and vote - from us at the Kilkenny People and the owners and staff at your favourite local, who are delighted to know they have not been forgotten!

Of course the most important ‘vote’ will be with your feet when you walk back in the door of your Most Missed Pub as soon as the coronavirus regulations allow. People have supported the pubs online and will need that support in real life - like all the small, local businesses that have had to close due to coronavirus - as soon as it is safe to do so.



Congratulations to the two pubs who topped the polls.

Voting was tight, especially in the city vote, with the top spot changing frequently. In the end just a handful of votes separated the top vote-getters, but the Kilkenny city pub that readers of the Kilkenny People voted as their Most Missed Pub is Kyteler’s Inn on Kieran Street.



JD Flynn said he was absolutely delighted his family pub topped the poll. “It’s such a morale booster, with all the negative news.”

He said the poll was a great excuse to contact customers and let them know Kyteler’s hasn’t forgotten them and to know the customers haven’t forgotten them.

Kyteler’s Inn is also a restaurant so hopes to be able to open a little bit earlier than August.





Voting was just as busy in the poll to find the Most Missed Pub outside the city limits. Again, the top spot changed as loyal customers heard about the poll and support flew in for their favourite country pub.

At the final tally the Most Missed Pub in the county is Brennan’s Bar in Johnswell.



Ann Brennan told the Kilkenny People that it’s not just the customers missing the pubs. “You miss the company and the chat, it’s just very hard with everything that’s going on.” She thanked the close-knit local community for their votes and said she can’t wait to see them all again.

Want to know where your local came in the voting? Check out the full results here: City or Country.