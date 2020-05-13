Kilkenny's Most Missed Pub - Country

Now - vote for Most Missed Pub in the city! Click here to vote!

Did you know that in South Africa one of the rules of lockdown is that no alcohol can be sold?



In Ireland that hasn’t happened but our well-loved community social centres, pubs, have been closed for weeks now and we’re facing the prospect of not getting back to them for months.



So this week we asked our readers - what Kilkenny pub do you miss the most? And, why? We put out the call on social media and the response was overwhelming - we really do miss the craic and camaraderie of our local.



Our readers miss everything from popping in for a cappuccino, to a pint of Guinness, the tasty food in many pubs and, of course, the friendly and professional staff that make customers so welcome. But mostly, you told us you miss the friendly atmosphere, the way local pubs support community organisations and how local pubs are where you unwind and enjoy time with your friends.



Now we are asking you to help us find the Most Missed Pub in Kilkenny - both in the city and in the rural parts of the county.



You have until next Monday to cast your vote.



Then, in next week’s paper we will reveal who you voted for as the Most Missed Pub in the city and in the county.



There’s more - the winning pubs will feature in the Kilkenny People when they reopen, which is expected to be in August.

Don’t let another pub claim your crown - vote, get your friends to vote and don’t forget to share the poll on social media so all your favourite pub’s patrons can support them!