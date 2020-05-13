Vote
Kilkenny's Most Missed Pub - Country
Ryan's Bar, Clogh
The Steppes, Callan
Eamon Irish's, Knocktopher
Carroll's of Knocktopher
Irish's, Ballykeoghan, Kilmacow
Malzard's, Stoneyford
The Miller, Slieverue
Tim's Bar, Thomastown
Ouncel House, Dungarvan
Stapleton's, Slieverue
Mowler Gorman's, Sevenhouses
Sheridan's, Ennisnag
Bollard's, Castlecomer
Connolly's, Tullaroan
Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer
Loughlin's, Gowran
The Greenhouse, Mountain View, Ballyhale
The Rod Iron, Mullinavat
Maher's, Goresbridge
The Vaults, Castlecomer
Shortall's, Castlecomer
Valley Inn, Tubrid, Woodsgift
Cosy Inn, Callan
Brennan's, Johnswell
O'Donnell's, Bennettsbridge
O'Driscoll's, Graignamanagh
Willie Barron's, Graignamanagh
Farrell's, Freshford
Connolly's, Dunbell
Cleary's, Hugginstown
Seanie's Bar, Tullaroan
Fitzpatrick's, Ballyragget
Paddy's Country Pub
Blake's, Paulstown
The Pound, Ballycallan
Now - vote for Most Missed Pub in the city! Click here to vote!
Did you know that in South Africa one of the rules of lockdown is that no alcohol can be sold?
In Ireland that hasn’t happened but our well-loved community social centres, pubs, have been closed for weeks now and we’re facing the prospect of not getting back to them for months.
So this week we asked our readers - what Kilkenny pub do you miss the most? And, why? We put out the call on social media and the response was overwhelming - we really do miss the craic and camaraderie of our local.
Our readers miss everything from popping in for a cappuccino, to a pint of Guinness, the tasty food in many pubs and, of course, the friendly and professional staff that make customers so welcome. But mostly, you told us you miss the friendly atmosphere, the way local pubs support community organisations and how local pubs are where you unwind and enjoy time with your friends.
Now we are asking you to help us find the Most Missed Pub in Kilkenny - both in the city and in the rural parts of the county.
You have until next Monday to cast your vote.
Then, in next week’s paper we will reveal who you voted for as the Most Missed Pub in the city and in the county.
There’s more - the winning pubs will feature in the Kilkenny People when they reopen, which is expected to be in August.
Don’t let another pub claim your crown - vote, get your friends to vote and don’t forget to share the poll on social media so all your favourite pub’s patrons can support them!
