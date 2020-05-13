Vote

Kilkenny's Most Missed Pub - City

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Reporter:

What pub in Kilkenny City do you miss the most?

Biddy Early's

Poc Fada

Cat & Fiddle

Tynan's Bridge House

Blue Bar

Hole in the Wall

Brogan's

Lenehan's

Syd Harkin's

The Village Inn

Langton House Hotel

Campion's, Blackmill St

Ormonde Hotel

The Dylan

The Kilford Arms

Ryan's, Friary St

The Orchard

Glendine Inn

World's End

The Pumphouse

O Riada's

Egan's, John St

Matt the Miller's

The Harp Bar

Doherty's, Friary St

Paris Texas

Kyteler's Inn

The Sceilp Inn

The Front Room

Billy Byrne's

Rafter Dempsey's

Cleere's

Hackett's

JB Burke's

Breathnach's

O'Gorman's

Pat Carroll's

The Playwright

Christy's Bar, Patrick St

Brewery Corner

Marble City Bar

The Left Bank

Hibernian Hotel

Bollard's

Lanigan's

The Nore Bar

The Field

Brennan's

Now vote for your Most Missed Pub in the city! Click here to vote!

In Kilkenny our well-loved community social centres, pubs, have been closed for weeks now and we’re facing the prospect of not getting back to them for months.


So this week we asked our readers - what Kilkenny pub do you miss the most? And, why?

We put out the call on social media and the response was overwhelming - we really do miss the craic and camaraderie of our local.

Our readers miss everything from popping in for a cappuccino, to a pint of Guinness, the tasty food in many pubs and, of course, the friendly and professional staff that make customers so welcome. But mostly, you told us you miss the friendly atmosphere, the way local pubs support community organisations and how local pubs are where you unwind and enjoy time with your friends.


Now we are asking you to help us find the Most Missed Pub in Kilkenny - both in the city and in the rural parts of the county.

You have until next Monday to cast your vote.
Then, in next week’s paper we will reveal who you voted for as the Most Missed Pub in the city and in the county.


There’s more - the winning pubs will feature in the Kilkenny People when they reopen, which is expected to be in August.
Don’t let another pub claim your crown - vote, get your friends to vote and don’t forget to share the poll on social media so all your favourite pub’s patrons can support them!