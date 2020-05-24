Creative and caring - Kilkenny grandparents proud of 11 year old making face masks

A kind-hearted 11 year-old, with a flare for design, has started her own lockdown project - making masks for family and friends.

Roisín Clark, daughter of Maria and Gary Clark and grand daughter of Pauline and Peter Flannery from the Waterford Road, Kilkenny, is making the masks at her home in Rathfarnham, Dublin.



“Roisín has always been very creative and has her own style,” her proud aunt Louise Flannery told the Kilkenny People.

“She is very kindhearted and this has always been evident with her visits to her grandparents.”

Roisín started off making the masks for her family and friends, but is now spreading her kindness and making them for her neighbours.



Above: Aisling's facemasks.

She is using material she had at home and asking family and neighbours for donations of old bra straps to use as the straps on the masks.

As she makes more masks Roisín’s designs have evolved, and she has now moved on to a design with pipe cleaners to pinch around the nose so it can fit all shape faces.

Well done Roisín!