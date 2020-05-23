Kilkenny's small and micro businesses can now apply for Re-Start Grant

The Re-Start Grant being provided by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation is now open for applications.

The Grant will be administered by Kilkenny County Council on behalf of the Department. The objective of the Grant is to reconnect small and micro businesses with their employees and customers.

Any business that has a commercially rateable premises can apply, subject to certain qualifying criteria which are outlined in the attached FAQ document. The Grant will be the amount of the rates demand for a business in respect of the calendar year 2019 only, subject to a minimum of €2,000 and a maximum of €10,000.

“I welcome the announcement of the opening of the application process for this grant to help businesses get back up and running as the country goes through the reopening stages," said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere.

"The staff of the council are always available to advise and support businesses on their journey to recovery.”

The opening date for applications was yesterday (Friday, May 22) and applications will be accepted until August 31. Applications will be prioritised in accordance with the scheduled re-opening dates in the national roadmap.

Applications are to be submitted online to Kilkenny County Council at www.kilkennycoco.ie. Businesses can submit any queries on the Scheme to restart@kilkennycoco.ie or call the Finance Section of Kilkenny County Council on 056-7794209.