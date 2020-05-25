Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, May 25, 2020

The late Frances Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Frances Fitzpatrick, Rioch Street/Tommy Martin Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, May 23, unexpectedly, at her home. Frances, pre-deceased by her father Frankie, much loved mother of Craig, Ava, Nicky and Hazel, sadly missed by her loving childen, her mother Betty, partner Patrick, sisters Margaret, Helen, Mary, Lisa and Leanne, brothers Pat, John and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to the family can do so on RIP.ie.

The family request that the house is strictly private and thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Frances' Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11 am on Wednesday, May 27 at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Mernagh

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Mernagh, Forristalstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny, May 24. Paddy beloved husband of Bridget, father of Peter, Séamus, Dermot, Paul, Ray, Denise and Louise, grandfather of Cian and Leah. Predeceased by his parents Peter and May, brothers Jack, Tom & Louis, his sister Biddy. Deeply regretted by his loving family sisters Maureen & Sissy, brothers Fr Michael O.S.A., Liam & Séamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 26th May in St James' Church, Glenmore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A Memorial service will be held at later date.

The Funeral will pass Paddy's residence (Forristalstown) at 11.40am on Tuesday, May 26. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to the family can do so on the condolence link at RIP.ie.

The late Catherine (Kitty) Carey (née McDonald)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Carey (née McDonald), Riverside Drive/John Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. May 23, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Catherine (Kitty), predeceased by her husband Nicholas and brother Seán, much loved mother of Renee and John, sadly missed by her daughter and son, brother Paddy, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Nichola, grandchildren Grace, Tom, Erin, Mark, Aisling and Eimear, great grandson Arthur, sister-in-law Phyllis, nephew Paul, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Kitty's family can do so on RIP.ie. Kitty's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Finbarr Hickey

The death has occurred of Finbarr Hickey, Milepost, Slieverue, Kilkenny, who died on May, 23, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Finbarr will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy (nee Griffin), son Barry, daughters Mary (Serff), Ann (Donnelly), Jeanne (Hickey), Pat (Curtin) and Deidre (Freyne), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Shane, Ciáran, Eoghan, Dean, Clara-Jane, Ross, Joyce, Mariana, Juliana, Amanda and Sharon, great granchildren Molly, David and Mario, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Finbarr on Monday, May 25, leaving from his home at 12.45pm to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, a celebration of Finbarr's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Finbarr's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The late Michael (Mickie) O'Shea

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickie) O'Shea, Crobally, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his son Joseph, sisters Cathy and Ellie and brother Geoff. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brigid, son Richard, daughters Mary and Mairead, brothers Pat, Dick and John, son-in-law Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Mickie's remains will leave his residence on Monday morning and arrive at All Saint's Church, Knockmoylan for private funeral at noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence, can use the on-line service on RIP.ie.

The late Agnes Purcell (née Campion)

The death has occurred of Agnes Purcell (née Campion), Hazel Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, and formerly of Clifden, Clara, Kilkenny, May 23, peacefully, at Aut Even Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, Agnes (Aggie), sadly missed by her daughter Susan, sons Thomas and Mark, her partner of 30 years Peter (Minchin), sisters Kitty and Margaret, brothers Danny, Pat, Stephen, Sean (Jack) and Peter, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Aggie's family can do so on RIP.ie. Aggie's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Kim Quigley

The death has occurred of Kim Quigley, Upper House, Ballyshane, Inistioge, Kilkenny and formerly 1 Woodgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow passed away peacefully, on May, 22, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved partner of Brian, much loved mother of Jade and Ruby, adored daughter of Brendan and Olive and cherished sister of Brendan and Holly. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, daughters, parents, brother, sister, her partner’s mother Biddy, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

Kim’s family would like to thanks the doctors and nurses of The Mater Hospital, Dublin, Waterford University Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, for their wonderful care of Kim during her illness. Kim’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie.