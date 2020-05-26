Kilkenny is on course for its driest spring in 30 years

Kilkenny is having its driest spring in three decades, according to local weather expert Niall Dollard of kilkennyweather.com.

We are also on course for the driest May in 29 years - and there is no sign of rain in the coming days.

While last May (2019) was very dry with only 14.7mm, this May is shaping up to be even drier. Some local farmers are reporting having to irrigate ploughed land before planting.

Mr Dollard also says it looks like it will stay fine throughout the week and over the weekend.

"Cloud will clear away on Tuesday to give a fine, warm day. Warm and sunny for Wednesday," he reports.

"Continuing fine for Thursday. Some high cloud is expected for Friday but still fine. More sun for the weekend with temperatures still in the twenties."

With Irish Water already cautioning that there has been a significant increase in household water usage, if the dry spell continues, it could place considerable strain on the county's reservoirs. Back in 2018, Kilkenny was under a hosepipe ban for much of the summer due to drought-like conditions.