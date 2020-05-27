Loreto Kilkenny students take second place at AIB Build A Bank finals

Students from Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny have come second in the 18th ‘AIB Build A Bank Challenge’, one of the longest running schools programmes for Transition and fifth year students across Ireland.

Two other Kilkenny schools Coláiste Pobail Osraí and CBS Kilkenny also took part in the competition. In total, over 70 schools from across Ireland took part in the virtual final which was held through video conferencing, with each team presenting their project to a panel of judges.

St Mary’s Secondary School, Mallow, Cork were awarded the title of National Champions 2020 as well as €5,000 for their school. Buzzy Bank (St Mary’s Secondary School Mallow) chose Backing Your Community as their specialism. In their presentation to the judging panel, the team from St Mary’s Secondary School highlighted how they raised funds for their chosen charity Bumbleance, the Children’s National Ambulance service, their experience in supporting Nazareth Nursing Home, Mallow, and the organisation of a talk from the Irish Heart Foundation in their school.

The AIB Build a Bank Challenge is a year-long programme for Transition and fifth year students, giving them the opportunity to set up and run an operational bank within their school while exploring innovation, creativity and business management.

The programme also encourages students to give back to their school and community, with participating teams engaging with their local communities and a variety of charities.

Normally, the year-long programme culminates at a national final in Dublin where students present their projects to the judging panel before the winners are announced at a prize giving ceremony. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, this was not possible this year, so AIB transformed the physical event into a web-based experience, allowing the students to present their Build A Bank projects through video conferencing.

The Build A Bank Challenge runs throughout the full curriculum year and enables its participants to develop business management tools, using their creativity and innovation in establishing their bank. Over 18,000 students have taken part in the AIB Build A Bank Challenge since it started in 2002.

For more details, please visit www.aib.ie/build-a-bank.