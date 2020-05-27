Town and village renewal scheme will help communities in Kilkenny respond to Covid19 - TD

Groups across Kilkenny are being encouraged to apply for funding under the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

A total of €15m has been allocated to this year’s scheme, which is one element of a €30 million package of integrated supports announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

The scheme provides funding for projects which support Kilkenny towns and villages to be more attractive and sustainable. Local TD John Paul Phelan says this year, it will specifically support projects that aid the economic and social recovery of towns and villages in response to Covid-19.

“Town and villages in Kilkenny are at the heart of our economic and social activity and will play a pivotal role once again in providing safe spaces for people to meet and do business as the current restrictions are eased in line with the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business," said Deputy Phelan.

“A new standalone measure under this year’s scheme will provide accelerated support for Kilkenny’s towns and villages in to adapt to public health requirements such as social distancing in the short term, and to encourage increased footfall. The sort of initiatives that could be supported in Kilkenny include projects to temporarily repurpose or pedestrianise public areas to facilitate street trading; the development of an online platform to promote retailers and small scale events that attract people back into town centres safely.

“Other parts of the €30 million package of supports are the CLÁR Programme and the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme which will be announced later. The Department’s Rural Development Investment Programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040.”