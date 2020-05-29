Essential listening for Bank Holiday Weekend - Kilkenny musician R.S.A.G. releases new album

What better way to kickstart a Bank Holiday Weekend than by listening to some new music?

Reckless Records and Dublin Vinyl are proud to present a brand new album from Kilkenny's R.S.A.G. The album, entitled Chroma, is out for release today.

A storm of sound and an eruption of percussion mixed with hypnotic music and unique visuals, Chroma is the first album from R.S.A.G. in 10 years. Known to his friends as Jeremy Hickey, R.S.A.G. has gained a reputation not only as one of Europe’s most impressive drummers but as a celebrated producer and a talented showman.

"Chroma started as a musical diary of sorts, an interior perspective of my life while recording from my home studio in Kilkenny," he said. "It is full of my daily challenges and experiences. I soon realised that these mood pieces, these colours, were part of a larger picture that might combine to form an album and so it progressed, regressed, changed and through frustration even nearly came to a grinding halt at one point.

"Each song reflects these different experiences, struggles and emotions, the realities of pursuing a creative goal whilst also trying to keep the wolf from the door," he added. "Chroma’s evolution has inevitably been a long one.

"I've always been fortunate to have a great family and friends, the perfect sounding boards for my ideas. I am proud that my co-writer Jamie Walsh and I were able to merge our musical and lyrical ideas to produce songs of intensity and emotion."

A limited edition red vinyl version of the album is available to preorder HERE