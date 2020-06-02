Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The late David Power

The death has occurred of David Power, The Court, The Weir, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny /former proprietor of Fawlty’s Bar, Cappoquin, Waterford and former nursing staff member of St Luke's Hospital Clonmel. On May 31, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, David. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Una (Née Rooney – Mason), daughter Katie, sons David and Adrian, brother Jimmy Power, mother-in-law Una Mason , father-in-law Noel Mason, brothers-in-law Carl Mason and Noel Rooney, sisters-in-law Colette O’Shea and Deirdre Dowd, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

David’s funeral will take place privately. Due to Government and HSE advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a memorial service at a later date. People can use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Maija Andrejeva

The death has occurred of Maija Andrejeva (Maudlin Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Latvia), June 1, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, pre-deceased by her husband Nikolaj and son Andrej, sadly missed by her daughter Nadia (Vasiljeva), son-in-law Denis, grandsons Valerij, Arsenij and Artyom, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Maija's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The late Patsy Egan

The death has occurred of Patsy Egan, Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Suddenly at his residence. Beloved husband of Ellen and much loved father of Patricia, Bernadette and Catherine, sons-in-law Tom, Michael and John, grandchildren Micheál, Pádraig, Aoife, Shane, Keith and Conor, great grandchildren John, Charlotte, and Éanna. Deeply regretted by his sisters and brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive a private family funeral will take place. Patsy's Funeral Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, online streaming by using the following link: http://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

Please use the online condolence on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time. A memorial Mass for Patsy will take place at a later date.